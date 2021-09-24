Development, diplomacy, defence & diaspora: Dr. Waheguru Singh on Modi-Harris Meet | WION-USA Direct

Sep 24, 2021, 03:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Dr. Waheguru Pal Singh, professor NYU talks about the joint statement delivered by Indian PM Narendra Modi and US Vice-president Kamala Harris. Development, diplomacy, defence & diaspora were the key aspects of Modi-Harris meet.
Read in App