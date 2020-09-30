Denmark's envoy to India Freddy Svane speaks exclusively to WION

A day after India Denmark Prime Ministers meet for virtual summit, Denmark's envoy to India Freddy Svane speaking exclusively to WION's principal diplomatic correspondent batted for supply chain initative, saying his country is ready for it. PM Modi had spoken about the need for alternate supply chains at the summit and cited how India, Japan, Australia are coming together for supply chain initiative. The envoy spoke about the Green Strategic partnership and how India's scale and Denmark's skills can come together, something that will be mutually beneficial. He also spoke about Kim Davy issue, something that India raised during the summit.