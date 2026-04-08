/Democrat Lawmakers Demand Removal of President Donald Trump After His Iran War Threats

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 22:15 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 22:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a fresh political storm as several Democratic lawmakers call for his removal following controversial threats against Iran. The remarks, which warned of devastating consequences, have sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about escalation. Some leaders are pushing for impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, while others see it as political rhetoric. As tensions rise globally, the debate in Washington is intensifying