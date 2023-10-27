Decoding the corporate gifting industry

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The corporate gifting industry, once a hallmark of traditional sweets and hampers, has undergone a profound transformation in recent years. As remote work became the new norm in india and across the globe, so did the need for new ways to connect and express gratitude. Pre-pandemic, the global gifting industry stood at $125 billion, but in 2022, it soared to $242 billion.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos