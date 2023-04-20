Dead NASA satellite expected to crash back to Earth
A dead NASA spacecraft is set to fall from space and crash into the Earth. The dead satellite named 'Rhessi' is expected to fall this week. The American space agency revealed that the 600-pound piece of tech will reenter the Earth's atmosphere. The reentry location is not being disclosed, given lingering uncertainty over when and where it might go down. The experts are however, anticipating the debris to fall anywhere in South America, Africa or Asia.