Cyclone Michaung updates: Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh reel under floods

Rescue and relief operations continue in flooded or waterlogged parts of Chennai city and adjoining regions as of Thursday afternoon, despite it being more than 60hours since the last spell of rain, as a result of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung. The city has been experiencing bright and sunny weather since Tuesday. Teams of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force(IAF), Indian Navy(IN), Indian Coast Guard(ICG) and National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) continue have been rendering humanitarian aid and assistance to the people, on the request of the Tamil Nadu government.