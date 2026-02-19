/Cyberattack Hits Israel: 2 Petabytes of Israeli Data Stolen in Cyberattack

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 21:45 IST
Israeli authorities have warned of a massive cyberattack resulting in the theft of two petabytes of sensitive data. According to Israel’s Israel Cyber Chief, this represents one of the largest data breaches in the country’s history.
Officials are investigating the source of the breach and the potential impact on government, business, and personal data security. Cybersecurity experts emphasize the need for enhanced digital defenses and monitoring amid rising cyber threats worldwide.