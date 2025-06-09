Published: Jun 09, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 12:36 IST
Cues to watch this week for Asian markets
Markets brace for a critical week of economic data across Asia.
China will release fresh inflation and trade figures as deflation risks persist and exports hold firm.
Investors are also watching South Korea’s unemployment rate, Japan’s revised Q1 GDP, and India’s consumer inflation, expected to ease further after a surprise rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India.
We break down what’s at stake and how markets may react across the region.