When the theme of a film is death, you know it's going to be morbid. Yet, director Vikas Bahl manages to deliver a bitter- sweet story in his latest 'Goodbye'. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati, the dramedy talks of familial bond, closure after a loved one passes away and the importance of living in the moment. Is 'Goodbye' worth your time? Watch Critically Speaking to know more.