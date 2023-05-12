Crackdown on Pro-Putin Victory Day celebrations in NATO countries
Victory Day was celebrated in all pomp and glory in Russia on May 9. It is one of the most important events for every former USSR nations. The day commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. As a matter of pride, all ex-Soviet Union nations celebrate it every year. However, this year, not each nation got a moment to mark this important event. Dozens of people were arrested for celebrating Victory Day in NATO nations.