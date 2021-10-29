'Covid Pandemic, climate change, tackling cross-border terrorism,' PM Modi's message to G20 leaders

Oct 29, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's PM Narendra Modi is in Italy for the G20 summit. In a message to world leaders, PM Modi stated that the focus must be on pandemic recovery, climate change and tackling cross-border terrorism.
