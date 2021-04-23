LIVE TV
Coronavirus Update: India records 332,730 cases and 2,263 deaths in 24-hours
Apr 23, 2021, 02:30 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
India on Friday recorded as many as the world's highest single-day spike with 332,730 fresh COVID-19 new cases. This record breaking rise in Coronavirus infections has overwhelmed hospitals and led to extreme shortages of beds and oxygen.
