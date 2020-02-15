Coronavirus Outbreak: What India stands to lose?

The Wuhan coronavirus has triggered a new crisis for China. Over 1700 medics who were treating the patients, are now themselves infected. More than 2,600 new cases from the coronavirus outbreak were confirmed in mainland China. A day later, people returning to the capital from the holiday were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to stop its spread. Indian Pharmacy retailers are sceptical of the surgical mask and especially the lack of N95 respirators in the country even after the coronavirus epidemic.