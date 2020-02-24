LIVE TV
Coronavirus death toll surges to 2, 469
Feb 24, 2020, 10.50 AM(IST)
The death toll of the deadly coronavirus has reached to 2469 with more than 77,000 cases around the world. New hotbeds of COVID-19 are emerging around the world with South Korea, Iran and Italy recording a spike in infections. Watch report: