'Coral IVF' trial on Great Barrier Reef a blossoming success, Australian researchers say

Dec 14, 2020, 07.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Australian researchers said that coral populations from their first "Coral IVF" trial on the Great Barrier Reef in 2016 have not only survived recent bleaching events, but are on track to reproduce and spawn next year.
