videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber under fire over fossil fuel remark
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 05, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
COP28 President is facing backlash from climate activist over his comments on fossil fuels. Al Jaber says that there is no science behind phase out of fossil fuels.
trending now
Cyclone Michaung : Govt taking all measures on war-footing, says TN CM Stalin
Navy Dat Celebration: PM Modi attends Navy Day celebrations in India's West Cost
Senior US officials visit India amid Indian probe into SFJ Chief Pannun murder plot | WION
US restricts visa for Uganda, Zimbabwe officials, restrictions for undermining democracy | WION
Dutch lawyers seek a civil court order to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel
recommended videos
UK | Royal family's racism controversy: Rollout of new book 'Endgame' causes scandal | WION
Israel tanks enter Southern Gaza near the territory's second-largest city of Khan Younis | World DNA
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber under fire over fossil fuel remark
Cyclone Michaung: Chennai floods disrupt iPhone manufacturing at Foxconn & Pegatron | World DNA
Kenya President William Ruto in India, to receive ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan | WION
recommended videos
UK | Royal family's racism controversy: Rollout of new book 'Endgame' causes scandal | WION
Israel tanks enter Southern Gaza near the territory's second-largest city of Khan Younis | World DNA
COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber under fire over fossil fuel remark
Cyclone Michaung: Chennai floods disrupt iPhone manufacturing at Foxconn & Pegatron | World DNA