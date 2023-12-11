videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Cop28: Fossil fuel phase-out holds up talks
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 11, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Fossil fuel phase-out holds up negotiations at COP28 and may have to be diluted.....Hard negotiations continue behind closed doors as the summit nears its end
trending now
India's top court backs scrapping of J&K's special status
India: National capital wakes up to a chilly and breezy Monday, the coldest day of the season
Israel-Hamas war: 'No hostages will leave Gaza, unless...'
Medieval Jousting returns to modern-day Britain
Cop28: Fossil fuel phase-out holds up talks
recommended videos
Odisha I-T raids: Cash seizure goes past Rs 300 crore, marks 'Highest-Ever' Haul
Singapore halts poultry from parts of Japan on bird flu; France on 'high' alert for bird flu
Israel-Hamas war: Yemen's Houthis vow to target all Israel-bound ships in Red Sea
Iran bolsters its air defence capabilities with drones armed with Majid missiles
SC verdict on Article 370: Here's what India's apex court ruled
recommended videos
Odisha I-T raids: Cash seizure goes past Rs 300 crore, marks 'Highest-Ever' Haul
Singapore halts poultry from parts of Japan on bird flu; France on 'high' alert for bird flu
Israel-Hamas war: Yemen's Houthis vow to target all Israel-bound ships in Red Sea
Iran bolsters its air defence capabilities with drones armed with Majid missiles