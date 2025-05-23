LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 21:25 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 21:25 IST
Colombia's first black Vice-President calls government 'racist' and 'patriarchal'
May 23, 2025

Colombia's leftist government was plunged into fresh crisis Thursday after the country's first black vice president described the administration as racist and patriarchal. Watch to know more!

