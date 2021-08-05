LIVE TV
Climate change threat could see emperor penguins listed as endangered species
Aug 05, 2021, 03:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a proposal to list the emperor penguins as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Climate change, specifically melting sea ice, is the primary threat to the species, the agency said.
