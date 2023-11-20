World Cup
Chinese scientists invent bio-power for implants
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 20, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Chinese scientists have developed a bioabsorbable power source for implantable medical electronics that can be implanted underneath the skin and work normally.
