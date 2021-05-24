Chinese artist creates elephants and mushroom-headed figures out of wool felt

May 24, 2021, 04:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Using a long needle, Chinese artist Yin Yue diligently pokes a piece of wool onto a large pink-purple elephant made out of wool felt in her studio in Beijing. She stumbled onto wool felt art about a decade ago, and has made it into a career.
