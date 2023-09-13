China's new relationship with Taliban | Taliban hails new Chinese ambassador

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Is China Taliban's new best friend? China has become the first country to officially establish diplomatic ties with the Taliban. It has also appointed a new envoy in Kabul. What is China's game plan? Molly Gambhir reports.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos