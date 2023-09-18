China's FM Wang Yi in Russia for security talks, expected to discuss Ukraine conflict

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi is in Russia for security talks. His visit comes after Vladimir Putin's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Earlier this month, President Putin also said that he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos