China's $40 Bn semiconductor investment drive gains momentum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Shanghai-based GTA Semiconductor, one of the country's leading auto chip manufacturers, has just secured a major financial boost. The company completed a successful financing round, backed largely by state funds, amassing over 1.8 billion dollars in investments. Notably, this brings GTA Semiconductor's total state-backed funds to over 2.7 billion dollars in just under two years.

