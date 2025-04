The "illusion of solidarity" inside ASEAN breaks in the face of Trump’s tariff threats. A race for bilateral deals is unfolding, with Vietnam at the head of the pack while China observes from a distance. This comes despite Malaysia’s demands for unity. The Southeast Asian bloc’s member states are on the defensive. They are struggling to respond unitedly to Trump’s unpredictable trade policies, which have put the world on edge. Trump’s import taxes on Vietnamese and Cambodian goods are well over 40 percent. While these taxes were suspended for 90 days and a uniform 10 percent charge is in play, China faces 145 percent export duties. Although Southeast Asia has gained a little respite for now, the region is still in danger of economic turmoil. Watch in for more details!