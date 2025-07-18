Published: Jul 18, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 23:14 IST
Videos Jul 18, 2025, 23:14 IST
China urges region to boost counter-terror ties after US labels TRF global terror group Ask ChatGPT
China has called on regional countries to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation after the U.S. officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a global terrorist organization. This move comes amid rising tensions and shifting security dynamics in South Asia. Stay tuned for the latest updates and reactions.