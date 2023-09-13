China to race past Japan in automobile exports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Japan and claim pole position as the world's Premier Car exporter this year the ship signals the end of a road long dominated by European, American, Japanese and South Korean auto Giants. China surge in automobile exports is powered by a blend of turbocharged factors, domestic manufacturers led by the Electric Vehicle boom and not just keeping pace with their global rivals but also overtaking them.

