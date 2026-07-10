/Regime change failed | Khamenei's final journey ends: Iran's next battle begins

Ali Khamenei’s burial drew millions in Tehran, signalling unity and a renewed regional posture. This special report examines how mass mobilisation undercut calls for regime change, how Iran’s missiles and drones continue to pressure American bases, and why control of the Strait of Hormuz now carries outsized strategic weight. The story traces parallels from Iran's 1979 revolution to today’s shifts, note regional reactions from Gulf states and Syria, and assess what Tehran’s next moves mean for West Asian stability.