/PM Modi reaches Auckland for two-day visit

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 19:57 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 19:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Auckland for a landmark two-day visit, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in New Zealand in four decades. Received with a warm embrace by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, PM Modi’s visit signals a new chapter in bilateral relations. With a focus on the recently signed Free Trade Agreement, the two leaders are set to deepen cooperation in defense, education, and digital technology.