/Rutte backs Erdogan's role in easing Israel-Turkey tensions

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has expressed confidence in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ability to act as a key mediator in the Middle East. Amidst soaring tensions between Turkey and Israel, Rutte described Erdogan as an "extremely wise leader," asserting that the Turkish President would likely prevent regional volatility from spiraling into an uncontrollable conflict.