China-Taiwan conflict: Fighter planes take off from Taiwan's air base

Tensions escalate in the South China sea as Taiwan launched it's own air sorties. This in response to china's drills around Taiwan that were launched earlier in the day. The self-governed island nation has maintained its sovereignty, despite looming Chinese threat on several occasions. Fighter planes took off from Taiwan's air base With air force's mirage 2000-5’s, landing at the air base after concluding the drills. Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen who recently returned from a three-day long diplomatic trip from the US, immediately denounced the Chinese drills, showing its military power in the south china sea region.