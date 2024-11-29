China has suspended Admiral Miao Hua, a senior member of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and launched an investigation into alleged corruption, the Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday. Miao, who serves on China’s highest military decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, is accused of “serious violations of discipline,” a term commonly used to refer to corruption. Watch to know more!
China Investigates Top Military Official As Xi Broadens Purge Of Generals | Latest News | WION
Advertisment