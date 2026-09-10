/ China Confirms Xi Jinping Will Attend Brics in New Delhi

China has officially confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Xi Jinping’s visit marks his first trip to India in seven years and comes as New Delhi and Beijing work to stabilise ties after years of tensions. His presence at the BRICS summit is expected to put India-China relations, global geopolitics and the future of the expanded BRICS bloc firmly in focus. A possible meeting between Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could become one of the key diplomatic moments of the summit. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral ties, economic cooperation and broader regional and global issues. Watch this report for the latest updates on Xi Jinping’s India visit, the BRICS Summit 2026 and the growing India-China diplomatic engagement.