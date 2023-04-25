China approves more coal in 3 months of 2023 than in all of 2021

China approved more new coal power in the first 3 months of 2023 than in the whole of 2021 this is as per official documents. Beijing, in the five-year plan in 2016, placed heavy emphasis on reducing coal usage and developing clean energy. In 2020, President Xi Jinping said China would become Carbon neutral by 2060. Between January and March 2023, at least 20.45 Gigawatts of coal power was approved. In 2022, during the same period, it was 8.63 Gigawatts, in the whole of 2021, only 18 Gigawatts of coal power was approved.