China adopts new strategy in ongoing trade war with US
Advertisment
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
China and the US have been locked in a fierce trade and tech war for years, but Beijing is now shifting its strategy. With Donald Trump potentially returning for a second term, China appears to be learning from its past trade battles.
China and the US have been locked in a fierce trade and tech war for years, but Beijing is now shifting its strategy. With Donald Trump potentially returning for a second term, China appears to be learning from its past trade battles.
Advertisment