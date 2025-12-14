/Chile presidential race: Election pivots on crime, migration

Chile is set for a high-stakes presidential runoff on December 14, following a tightly contested first round where Jeannette Jara, the center-left candidate, narrowly led but failed to secure an outright victory. Her opponent, far-right leader José Antonio Kast, has surged in polls and is now favored to win, as opposition candidates rally behind him and voters express concerns over crime and economic stagnation. The runoff marks a stark ideological divide, with Jara representing working-class and progressive policies while Kast advocates for stricter law and order and a shift away from the current government's direction.