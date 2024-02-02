Champai Soren becomes new Jharkhand Chief Minister after Hemant Soren arrest

There's a political potboiler playing out in India's Jharkhand state after Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief was arrested for money laundering and corruption. The man now elected by the party to be the Chief Ministerial face has been snubbed by the governor, even as he claims he has the support of 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly. The Congress cries foul, alleging the BJP is being given space for horse-trading.