Cat 'Neko' dies a tragic death in Paris

Cats are creatures of habit there are or there is a saying that cats have nine lives but this cat in Paris might have spent all its lives. The cat called Neko died after being run over by a train. What happened at this railway station was a passenger and her 15-year-old daughter claiming that this cat was out of its travel bag and was hiding on the railway tracks and it met with its tragic fate. But did the man deliberately kill the cat? The passengers claimed that they persuaded the railway staff to rescue the cart for 20 minutes after which the train ran over it.