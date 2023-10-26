Canadian artist Sougwen Chung paints with robots

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Emerging technology, included under the general title "AI," appears to be transforming a number of industries, including brain surgery and transportation. The artworks of Sougwen Chung, whose partnerships with robotic painters may fetch tens of thousands of pounds, combine art and artificial intelligence. The scholar and artist from Canada thinks that creativity is still possible in the studio.

