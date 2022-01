Prediction about your time and cause of death might be possible to some extent as a study found that the difference between the biological age of the retina, the light-sensitive layers of nerve tissue at the back of the eye, and a person's real age, is linked to their risk of death. The study, which has been published in the 'British Journal of Opthalmology' might indicate the overall health of the circulatory system and the brain. This 'retinal age gap' could be used as a screening tool.