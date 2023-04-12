Can Lampard's Chelsea defy the odds against Real? | WION Sports Xtra

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals. The holders are favourites, while the competition is Chelsea's only chance to salvage a dismal season. The Last two winners of Europe's most coveted footballing prize lock horns once again. Chelsea won the semi-final tie in the 20/21 season, while Real Madrid got the better of the Blues in a thriller last season. The Champions League is Chelsea's only shot at winning a trophy this season and Interim Manager Frank Lampard will also face his former boss Carlo Ancelotti. For Real, the Spanish league title is out of their reach and winning a record-extending 15th Champions league title is their priority.