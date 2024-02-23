Can I.N.D.I.A stop BJP?
INDIA alliance, formed as the main opposition bloc, has faced significant challenges since its formation in July 2023. Despite efforts to present a united front against the BJP, disagreements over seat sharing and ideological consensus have weakened the bloc. The alliance's future, especially in states like West Bengal and Kerala, remains uncertain as the general elections approach. Vikram Chandra discusses the intense ongoing seat-sharing agreements with political analyst, Sanjay Kumar.