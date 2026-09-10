/ Can Brics Emerge as a Counterweight to the West?

Can BRICS emerge as a genuine counterweight to the West? As India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the expanded grouping is attracting fresh attention as the global balance of power undergoes major changes. China, Russia, India and other BRICS members are pushing for greater cooperation across trade, finance, technology and the wider Global South. The bloc has also discussed local-currency trade and alternative payment mechanisms, raising questions about the long-term dominance of Western-led financial systems. But BRICS is far from a unified anti-Western alliance. India continues to maintain strategic partnerships with the United States and other Western powers, while differences between BRICS members could make deeper coordination difficult. With Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and other leaders expected in New Delhi, the 2026 summit could reveal how far BRICS can actually go in reshaping the global power equation. Can BRICS become a true counterweight to the West — or will its internal divisions limit its ambitions?