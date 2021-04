Roshan the camel is on an important mission. He purposely plods through the arid desert terrain of Pakistan's Balochistan, his broad feet sinking into the hot sand at every step. His destination is a village where dozens of children, all wearing their Sunday best, await him and his cargo of books. "The camel is here!! The camel is here!" The delighted children chant as they surround Roshan, the camel library.