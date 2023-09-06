Busan Film Festival 2023: Karan Johar film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets Busan screening

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Bollywood fans are going to be delighted to hear that Karan Johar's latest film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' has been selected for the screening at the 2023 Busan Film Festival. The film stars Indian actors - Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

