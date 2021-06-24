LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Bumper cherry harvest in Kashmir Valley, government to airlift produce to support farmers
Jun 24, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The Kashmir valley saw a bumper cherry crop produce this season and the harvesting has started. The government has also come to support the farmers and signed an MoU to airlift the produce from Kashmir Valley to various parts of the country.
Read in App