Bumper cherry harvest in Kashmir Valley, government to airlift produce to support farmers

Jun 24, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Kashmir valley saw a bumper cherry crop produce this season and the harvesting has started. The government has also come to support the farmers and signed an MoU to airlift the produce from Kashmir Valley to various parts of the country.
