/BRICS Summit 2026: India-Nigeria trade surges to $9 billion as ties expand beyond oil

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 20:20 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 20:20 IST
India and Nigeria are strengthening their economic partnership, with bilateral trade reaching an impressive $9 billion. While energy remains a key pillar of the relationship, trade ties are increasingly diversifying into pharmaceuticals, agriculture, manufacturing, technology and investment. As both countries seek stronger South-South cooperation, the growing partnership highlights expanding opportunities beyond oil and reflects the broader push for deeper economic engagement between Asia and Africa.