/BRICS Summit 2026 | AI, Green Energy, Finance & NDB Shape Global South Agenda

BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi is focusing on some of the biggest challenges shaping the global economy, from artificial intelligence and climate change to development finance, trade and the growing role of the Global South. Experts discuss the New Development Bank (NDB), one of BRICS’ key institutions, and how it complements existing multilateral development banks by providing infrastructure financing, including a growing share of loans in local currencies. Artificial intelligence is another major focus, with BRICS members pushing for greater cooperation on AI governance, data, digital sovereignty, technology access and open-source ecosystems. The grouping is also looking at ways to prevent unequal access to AI from widening the development gap. Green technology is emerging as another area for deeper cooperation, including solar and wind power, energy storage, green minerals, battery manufacturing, green hydrogen and climate finance. With China set to assume the BRICS presidency in 2027, experts say the grouping could focus on stronger institutions, financial cooperation, local-currency trade and more tangible outcomes for developing economies. The broader question remains: Can BRICS translate its shared ambitions into concrete action and help create a more inclusive, balanced and multipolar global order?