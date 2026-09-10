/BRICS 2026: Modi, Putin & Xi Meet in New Delhi | Is a New Global Power Shift Coming

Can India become the bridge that a deeply divided world desperately needs? As New Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic balancing act comes under the global spotlight. With leaders from Russia, China and Iran expected in New Delhi, key bilateral meetings could offer opportunities for dialogue amid some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts. The Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel remain major challenges. India maintains working relationships with countries on opposing sides of these conflicts, giving New Delhi a unique diplomatic position. But can BRICS become a meaningful space for peace? And can India use its role as BRICS chair to build common ground among members with competing interests? WION speaks to former Indian ambassador and diplomat Gurjit Singh about India’s diplomatic role, the expansion of BRICS, China’s vision for the bloc and New Delhi’s challenge of keeping BRICS focused on the Global South. Watch the full report and interview for an in-depth look at India’s biggest diplomatic test at BRICS 2026.