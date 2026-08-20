/Breaking: Jharkhand HC stays government's order cancelling JPSC exams

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 17:46 IST
In a major relief for thousands of candidates, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the state government's decision to cancel 22 recruitment examinations and related appointments. The exams, conducted by JPSC and JSSC, were scrapped following CID and SIT investigations into alleged irregularities. Many successful candidates had already joined government service and argued they were punished without being heard. The court's intervention has now put the controversial cancellation order on hold.